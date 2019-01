Loco Dice (born Yassine Ben Achour on 10 August 1974) is a Tunisian DJ and electronic music producer born in Tunis and based in D├╝sseldorf, Germany. His family is from Tunisia. Loco Dice started his career as a hip hop DJ and rapper, playing support slots for performers such as Usher, Ice Cube, Jamiroquai, Snoop Dogg and R. Kelly. He has released records on labels such as Ovum, M-nus, Cadenza, Cocoon and Four Twenty. He also compiled and mixed "Time Warp 07", a double CD featuring various minimal tracks. Loco Dice has collaborated with cosmetics brand uslu airlines, co-creating a nail polish that comes with a special music mix.