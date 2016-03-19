Sexion d'Assaut was a French hip-hop group formed in 2002, and composed of eight rappers from Paris. They are signed to the independent Wati B record label, which is under exclusive license to Sony Music Entertainment France.

The founding members were L.I.O. Pétrodollars, Adams Diallo, Maska and Lefa. In 2003, it became a collective as Maître Gims and JR joined in. Throughout its existence, it included about 69 rappers, but set-up changed from time to time. The group distinguishes itself of staying away from "bling bling" that other French rappers have adopted. They also retain the style of old school hip-hop, but keep underground influences and spent almost a decade fostering an underground fanbase before releasing their debut studio album L'école des points vitaux in 2010.

Their album L'école des points vitaux in 2010 went quadruple platinum. The album En attendant l'Apogée: Les Chroniques du 75 Vol. 2 in 2011 and L'Apogée in 2012 both went platinum and diamond respectively.