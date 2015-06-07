John HearneBritish composer and conductor. Born 1937
John Hearne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1937
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1291b8ea-f81b-4800-a4b1-75b397add140
John Hearne Biography (Wikipedia)
John Michael Hearne (born 1937) is a Scottish music publisher, composer, conductor and singer. He was the first Chairman of the Scottish Society of Composers, and was the Chairman of the Scottish Music Advisory Committee of the BBC from 1986 to 1990.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Hearne Tracks
Sort by
Bibi Og Blaka and Litlu burnin leika ser
Trad.
Bibi Og Blaka and Litlu burnin leika ser
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bibi Og Blaka and Litlu burnin leika ser
Last played on
The Seagull
John Hearne
The Seagull
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Seagull
Last played on
Back to artist