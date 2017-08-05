Horsepower Productions
Horsepower Productions
Horsepower Productions Biography (Wikipedia)
Horsepower Productions are an electronic music duo, initially a larger musical collective who released experimental garage recordings, and helped pioneer the dubstep genre.
Classic Deluxe
Open Up Your Eyes (feat. Katy B)
Gorgon Sound
Let's Dance
Change
Rude Boyz
What We Do (Remix)
Justify (feat.. Harry Keyworth)
When You Hold Me
Midnight Tease (Instrumental)
Lee Perry- Exercising (Horsepower Remix)
Fat Larry's Skank
Lee Perry Exercising (HP Remix)
What We Do (Original Mix)
Damn It
Good Ole Dayz
Landslide Remix (Tempa)
Lee Perry Exercising
Log On (Dub)
Kingstep
Lee Scratch Perry Exercising
Open Up Your Eyes (Featuring Katy B)
Mexican Slayride feat Loefah
Midnight Tease
Boogaloo
Rain
18th Special
Poison Wine
Synbad
