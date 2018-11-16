Stella DoufexisBorn 15 April 1968. Died 15 December 2015
Stella Doufexis
1968-04-15
Stella Doufexis Biography (Wikipedia)
Stella Doufexis (15 April 1968 – 15 December 2015) was a German mezzo-soprano in opera and concert.
She was married to the German composer and musician Christian Jost. She died of cancer at age 47.
Stella Doufexis Tracks
Les Soirees Musicales (Nos 2 and 3)
Gioachino Rossini
Les Soirees Musicales (Nos 2 and 3)
Les Soirees Musicales (Nos 2 and 3)
Tutto nel mondo è burla (Falstaff)
Giuseppe Verdi
Tutto nel mondo è burla (Falstaff)
Tutto nel mondo è burla (Falstaff)
Falstaff, Act 3, Sc.2: Ninfi! Elfi! Silfi!
Giuseppe Verdi
Falstaff, Act 3, Sc.2: Ninfi! Elfi! Silfi!
Falstaff, Act 3, Sc.2: Ninfi! Elfi! Silfi!
Aprèslude
Boris Blacher
Aprèslude
Aprèslude
A Midsummer Night's Dream: Opus 61
Felix Mendelssohn
A Midsummer Night's Dream: Opus 61
A Midsummer Night's Dream: Opus 61
La Regata veneziana - 3 canzonette
Gioachino Rossini
La Regata veneziana - 3 canzonette
La Regata veneziana - 3 canzonette
Requiem Canticles
SWR Symphony Orchestra Baden-Baden and Freiburg, Игорь Фёдорович Стравинский, Stella Doufexis, Rudolf Rosen, SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart & Michael Gielen
Requiem Canticles
Requiem Canticles
Falstaff - Act 3 Scene 2; Tutto nel mondo e un burla (final fugue)
Giuseppe Verdi
Falstaff - Act 3 Scene 2; Tutto nel mondo e un burla (final fugue)
Falstaff - Act 3 Scene 2; Tutto nel mondo e un burla (final fugue)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1997: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-01T16:39:38
Proms 1997: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
