Luke James Boyd is an American singer, songwriter and actor. He began his musical career singing background for R&B artist Tyrese , where he met and was soon mentored for several years by Super producers The Underdogs with an acquaintance, Quentin, under Luke & Q. He was signed directly to J Records by Clive Davis himself and later wrote songs for musicians such as Chris Brown, Britney Spears, Keri Hilson, and Justin Bieber. Under the management of record producer Danja, James released his first mixtape, #Luke, in 2011. The mixtape's critically acclaimed single "I Want You" earned him a Best R&B Performance nomination at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards. Like the first project, he released his second mixtape, Whispers in the Dark, as a free music download in 2012. His self-titled debut studio album was released on September 23, 2014. In 2017, he starred as R&B singer Johnny Gill in the anticipated TV biopic of R&B sextet New Edition in BET's The New Edition Story. On February 21, 2017, James announced on Twitter the title of his second album would be 'JOY'.