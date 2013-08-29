Journey South were an English singing duo, consisting of brothers Andy and Carl Pemberton. They are from Middlesbrough, Teesside. Initially the brothers lead a five piece rock band 'The Answer' featuring musicians from the North East of England. After various line-up changes the band moved from Teesside to Essex in July 2000 changing their name to Journey South and becoming a four piece pop/rock band. The initial line-up of Journey South featured Andy and Carl Pemberton along with Paul Williams on keyboard, Max Justice on drums and Matt Ellis on bass. The line up disbanded in 2001 leaving Andy and Carl as the only members. The duo achieved third place on the second UK series of television talent show The X Factor in 2005. In July 2015, Andy announced that Journey South had disbanded.