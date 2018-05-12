John BallardBorn 14 April 1951
John Ballard
John Ballard Biography (Wikipedia)
John Ballard (born April 14, 1951) is a Scottish Singer/Songwriter and record producer, based in Gothenburg, Sweden where he has a recording studio (Tuff Studios). At Tuff Studios he has produced amongst others, Ace of Base (their first 3 albums), as well as co-writing some of their songs.
John has also written songs for the Eurovision Song Contest and also performed twice in the Swedish qualification rounds of ESC in the 1980s:
John Ballard Tracks
My Lucky Day
DoReDos
My Lucky Day
My Lucky Day
Last played on
This Is Love
Demy
This Is Love
This Is Love
Last played on
You Are The Only One
Sergey Lazarev, John Ballard & Ralph Charlie
You Are The Only One
You Are The Only One
Performer
Last played on
Shine
Tolmachevy Sisters
Shine
Shine
Last played on
