John Ballard (born April 14, 1951) is a Scottish Singer/Songwriter and record producer, based in Gothenburg, Sweden where he has a recording studio (Tuff Studios). At Tuff Studios he has produced amongst others, Ace of Base (their first 3 albums), as well as co-writing some of their songs.

John has also written songs for the Eurovision Song Contest and also performed twice in the Swedish qualification rounds of ESC in the 1980s: