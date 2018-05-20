Ken NicolBorn 27 May 1951
Ken Nicol
1951-05-27
Ken Nicol Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Stephen Nicol (born 27 May 1951) is a British guitar player, vocalist and songwriter. He was a member of The Albion Band for many years and for eight years (2002–2010) played in British folk rock band Steeleye Span.
The First Straw
Ken Nicol
The First Straw
The First Straw
Last played on
Out of Town
Ken Nicol
Out of Town
Out of Town
Days of Reason
Ken Nicol
Days of Reason
Days of Reason
The Western World
Ken Nicol
The Western World
The Western World
The Demon in the Well
Ken Nicol
The Demon in the Well
The Demon in the Well
Last played on
10 Pound Poms
Ken Nicol
10 Pound Poms
10 Pound Poms
Last played on
Bye Bye Blackbird No 1
Ken Nicol
Bye Bye Blackbird No 1
Bye Bye Blackbird No 1
Last played on
Things
Ken Nicol
Things
Things
Gallows of Bandoka
Ken Nicol
Gallows of Bandoka
Gallows of Bandoka
Mr Goodtime
Ken Nicol
Mr Goodtime
Mr Goodtime
Land of the Free
Ken Nicol
Land of the Free
Land of the Free
I'm Up Here, You're Down There
Ken Nicol
I'm Up Here, You're Down There
I'm Up Here, You're Down There
Cat Nip Rag
Ken Nicol
Cat Nip Rag
Cat Nip Rag
The Shot That Killed Three (Line Up Of Llanwddyn Festival)
Ken Nicol
The Shot That Killed Three (Line Up Of Llanwddyn Festival)
She'a Walking
Ken Nicol
She'a Walking
She'a Walking
Waltz for Alice
Ken Nicol
Waltz for Alice
Waltz for Alice
Ten Pound Poms
Ken Nicol
Ten Pound Poms
Ten Pound Poms
Complete Banker
Ken Nicol
Complete Banker
Complete Banker
Demon of the Well
Ken Nicol
Demon of the Well
Demon of the Well
A Waltz With Alice
Ken Nicol
A Waltz With Alice
A Waltz With Alice
Last played on
Old School Days
Ken Nicol
Old School Days
Old School Days
Last played on
The Shot That Killed Three
Ken Nicol
The Shot That Killed Three
The Shot That Killed Three
Last played on
A Woman's Work Is Never Done
Ken Nicol
A Woman's Work Is Never Done
A Woman's Work Is Never Done
Last played on
