The RoulettesFormed 1962. Disbanded 1967
The Roulettes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/127fea7b-d16c-4c63-839a-d1d13160c5fb
The Roulettes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Roulettes were a British rock and roll and beat group formed in London in 1961. They were recruited to play as the backing group to singer Adam Faith the following year, and continued to perform and record until the late 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Roulettes Tracks
Sort by
Bad Time
The Roulettes
Bad Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Time
Last played on
Hear me Out
The Roulettes
Hear me Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Junk
The Roulettes
Junk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Junk
Last played on
The Tracks Of My Tears
The Roulettes
The Tracks Of My Tears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Tracks Of My Tears
Last played on
The Roulettes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist