Rebecca Loebe
1983
Rebecca Ann Loebe is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and guitarist currently living in Austin, Texas. She tours frequently in North America and has also performed in Japan and Europe. She is known for releasing independent albums as well as her performances on the NBC television show The Voice in April 2011. In 2013, Loebe was #9 on Alternate Root magazine's annual listing of the 30 best female singers in America.
