Gwendoline Linda Louise Thompson CM (born 30 March 1947 in Winnipeg, Manitoba) is a Canadian violinist and music educator. She has been a member of two notable chamber music ensembles with whom she has made several commercial recordings: the Masterpiece Trio (1977–1988) and Viveza, the latter of which she formed in 1989 with Lee Duckles (cello), Wilmer Fawcett (double-bass), Mark Koenig (violin), and Linda Lee Thomas (piano). She has also appeared in concert as a soloist with several Canadian orchestras, including the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the British Columbia Chamber Orchestra.

Thompson was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada in 2003.