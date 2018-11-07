The B-52s (styled as The B-52's prior to 2008) is an American new wave band, formed in Athens, Georgia, in 1976. The original line-up consisted of Fred Schneider (vocals), Kate Pierson (vocals, keyboards), Cindy Wilson (vocals, percussion), Ricky Wilson (lead guitar), and Keith Strickland (drums, rhythm guitar, keyboards). After Ricky Wilson's death from AIDS-related illness in 1985, Strickland switched from drums to lead guitar. The band also added touring members for albums and live performances.

Drawing from retro 1950s and 1960s pop sources, trash culture, and rock and roll, the group evidenced a “thrift shop" aesthetic. The "guy vs. gals" vocals of Schneider, Pierson, and Wilson, sometimes used in call and response style, and their unique guitar and keyboard driven instrumentation compose their trademark sound. The band has had a long string of popular and cult hits including "Rock Lobster", "Planet Claire", "Private Idaho", "Legal Tender", "Love Shack", and "Roam".