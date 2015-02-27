Guo GanBorn 15 November 1968
Guo Gan (Chinese: 果敢; pinyin: Guǒ Gǎn; born November 15, 1968) is an erhu musician from Shenyang, China now based in Paris, France. Gan was recognized as a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in 2016.
