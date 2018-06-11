Lisa BrokopBorn 6 June 1973
Lisa Brokop
1973-06-06
Lisa Brokop Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Brokop (born June 6, 1973) is a Canadian country music singer/songwriter and actress. Active since 1990 in the country music field, she has released a total of seven studio albums and has charted more than twenty singles on the country music charts in her native Canada. Several of these singles have also crossed over to the American country music charts, although she has not entered the Top 40 in the U.S.; her highest charting songs, "Give Me a Ring Sometime" and "Take That", both peaked at No. 52 in 1994. Her highest chart single is the No. 8 "Better Off Broken" from 1999 in Canada.
Lisa Brokop Tracks
Wildflower
Lisa Brokop
Wildflower
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wildflower
Last played on
Try Me Again Around Midnight
Lisa Brokop
Try Me Again Around Midnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Of Those Nights
Lisa Brokop
One Of Those Nights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Of Those Nights
Last played on
She Cant Save Him
Lisa Brokop
She Cant Save Him
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Cant Save Him
Last played on
Not Here In My Arms
Lisa Brokop
Not Here In My Arms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not Here In My Arms
Last played on
You Already Drove Me There
Lisa Brokop
You Already Drove Me There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Me A Ring Sometime
Lisa Brokop
Give Me A Ring Sometime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Me A Ring Sometime
Last played on
Whiskey & Wine
Lisa Brokop
Whiskey & Wine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whiskey & Wine
Last played on
