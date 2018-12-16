Brian KellockBorn 1962
Brian Kellock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/127c8f3f-94da-479c-97bf-acf41e6517ae
Brian Kellock Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Kellock (born 1962) is a Scottish jazz pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brian Kellock Tracks
Sort by
Rhapsody In Blue (Second Section)
Scottish National Jazz Orchestra
Rhapsody In Blue (Second Section)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsb3.jpglink
Rhapsody In Blue (Second Section)
Last played on
Witchcraft
Liane Carroll
Witchcraft
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkdg.jpglink
Witchcraft
Last played on
Falling In Love With Love
Brian Kellock
Falling In Love With Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkdg.jpglink
Falling In Love With Love
Last played on
You Must Believe in Spring
Tommy Smith
You Must Believe in Spring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsb3.jpglink
You Must Believe in Spring
Last played on
Falling In Love With Love (JNATQ 16th July)
Brian Kellock
Falling In Love With Love (JNATQ 16th July)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkdg.jpglink
Falling In Love With Love (JNATQ 16th July)
Last played on
The Single Petal Of A Rose
Tommy Smith
The Single Petal Of A Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsb3.jpglink
The Single Petal Of A Rose
Star Eyes
Tommy Smith
Star Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsb3.jpglink
Star Eyes
Summer Knows
Tommy Smith
Summer Knows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsb3.jpglink
Summer Knows
I Want To Be Happy
Tommy Smith
I Want To Be Happy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsb3.jpglink
I Want To Be Happy
Rhapsody In Blue
Scottish National Jazz Orchestra
Rhapsody In Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsb3.jpglink
Rhapsody In Blue
Last played on
You've Changed
Tommy Smith
You've Changed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsb3.jpglink
You've Changed
Last played on
The Way You Look Tonight
Brian Kellock
The Way You Look Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way You Look Tonight
Last played on
Dedicated To You
Brian Kellock
Dedicated To You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0d4.jpglink
Dedicated To You
Last played on
Tokyo Express
Mark Nightingale
Tokyo Express
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tokyo Express
Last played on
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
Brian Kellock
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
Last played on
Lennies Pennies
Brian Kellock
Lennies Pennies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lennies Pennies
Last played on
In the bleak midwinter
Brian Kellock
In the bleak midwinter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the bleak midwinter
Last played on
Young and Foolish
Brian Kellock
Young and Foolish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young and Foolish
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
Mar
2019
Brian Kellock, Tommy Smith
Perth Theatre, Dundee, UK
Back to artist