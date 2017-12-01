Loose Tapestries is an alternative music project consisting of Sergio Pizzorno, of Kasabian, and comedian Noel Fielding. It was formed in 2012 to provide music for Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy. They have released one album, Loose Tapestries Presents the Luxury Comedy Tapes, on 2 March 2012. It was released as a digital download and made available as a very limited edition of 500 records for Record Store Day on 21 April 2012. It has been confirmed that a new soundtrack has been made by Loose Tapestries for the new series of the show, Luxury Comedy 2: Tales from Painted Hawaii, which began in July 2014. One song on the album will feature a rap from Luther star Idris Elba.

Kasabian touring members Ben Kealey and Tim Carter also worked on the album (with Carter credited at the end of the programme), while some of the designing was handled by regular Kasabian collaborator Aitor Throup.[citation needed]