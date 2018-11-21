The BooksAmerican duo, formed in New York City in 1999. Formed 1999. Disbanded 2012
The Books
1999
The Books Biography (Wikipedia)
The Books were an American-Dutch duo, formed in New York City in 1999, consisting of guitarist and vocalist Nick Zammuto and cellist Paul de Jong. Their releases typically incorporated samples of obscure sounds and speech. They released three critically acclaimed albums on the German label Tomlab, and released their fourth studio album, The Way Out, on Temporary Residence Limited in July 2010.
The Books Tracks
It Never Changes To Stop
The Books
Cello Song
The Books
Cello Song
Take Time
The Books
Take Time
Free Translator
The Books
Free Translator
Things We Do
The Books
Things We Do
All Bad Ends All
The Books
All Bad Ends All
Venice
The Books
Venice
Getting the Done Job
The Books
Getting the Done Job
All You Need Is A Wall
The Books
All You Need Is A Wall
A Cold Freezing Night
The Books
A Cold Freezing Night
Cello Song featuring Jose Gonzales
The Books
Cello Song featuring Jose Gonzales
The Way Out
The Books
The Way Out
Cello Song
The Books
Cello Song
Beautiful People
The Books
Beautiful People
The Story of Hip-Hop
The Books
The Story of Hip-Hop
Group Autogenics I
The Books
Group Autogenics I
I Didn't Do That
The Books
I Didn't Do That
I Didn't Know That
The Books
I Didn't Know That
Chain Of Missing Links
The Books
Chain Of Missing Links
