Yale Cellos of Aldo Parisot
Biography (Wikipedia)
Low Strung is an ensemble at the Yale School of Music consisting of 20 or so cellists, all of whom are students of the famed cello teacher Aldo Parisot. Since its formation in 1983 the group has produced several CDs, one of which earned a Grammy nomination.
Tracks
Bachiana brasileira no. 5 vers. for soprano & cellos
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Bachiana brasileira no. 5 vers. for soprano & cellos
Bachiana brasileira no. 5 vers. for soprano & cellos
