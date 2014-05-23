Eliot Lewis (born March 10, 1962) is an American rock, R&B and soul singer, keyboardist, guitarist, bassist, drummer, songwriter, and producer. He is best known for his work with Average White Band (1989-2002) and Hall & Oates (2003-present). Lewis is also an integral part of Live From Daryl's House, a monthly Internet-based show hosted by Daryl Hall that is now carried by several television and cable networks across the United States. In addition, Lewis maintains his own work and solo career as a multi-instrumentalist and singer.