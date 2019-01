Splodgenessabounds are an English punk rock band formed in Peckham, South London. The band is associated with the Oi! and punk pathetique genres. Their frontman is Max Splodge (born Martin Everest). They have scored three UK Singles Chart entries, including one Top 10 hit and a second Top 30 hit.

