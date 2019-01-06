William Lee GoldenBorn 12 January 1939
William Lee Golden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939-01-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1264044c-dee6-47e1-bc17-6d7ef40f44bf
William Lee Golden Biography (Wikipedia)
William Lee Golden (born January 12, 1939), a native of Brewton, Alabama, is an American country music singer. Between 1965 and 1987, and again since December 1995, he has been the baritone singer in the country vocal group The Oak Ridge Boys.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
William Lee Golden Tracks
Sort by
Keep Lookin Up
William Lee Golden
Keep Lookin Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep Lookin Up
Last played on
William Lee Golden Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist