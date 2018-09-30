Earle BrownBorn 26 December 1926. Died 2 July 2002
Earle Brown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03jg1t8.jpg
1926-12-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1263bb63-9533-4653-b4c8-51d2939ef34f
Earle Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Earle Brown (December 26, 1926 – July 2, 2002) was an American composer who established his own formal and notational systems. Brown was the creator of open form, a style of musical construction that has influenced many composers since—notably the downtown New York scene of the 1980s (see John Zorn) and generations of younger composers.
Among his most famous works are December 1952, an entirely graphic score, and the open form pieces Available Forms I & II, Centering, and Cross Sections and Color Fields. He was awarded a Foundation for Contemporary Arts John Cage Award (1998).
Earle Brown Tracks
Williams Mix
John Cage
Williams Mix
Williams Mix
Folio II
Earle Brown
Folio II
Folio II
Ensemble
Calder Piece (excerpt)
Earle Brown
Calder Piece (excerpt)
Calder Piece (excerpt)
November 1952
Earle Brown
November 1952
November 1952
Version for 12 pianos (feat. Earle Brown)
Steffen Schleiermacher
Version for 12 pianos (feat. Earle Brown)
Version for 12 pianos (feat. Earle Brown)
