Ernest FarrarBorn 7 July 1885. Died 18 September 1918
1885-07-07
Ernest Farrar Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Bristow Farrar (7 July 1885 – 18 September 1918) was an English composer, pianist and organist.
Heroic Elegy, Op 36
Rhapsody No 1 (The Open Road)
English Pastoral Impressions Op. 26
Variations for Piano and Orchestra Op.25
Brittany
