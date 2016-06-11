Cats HeroElectronic music producer and multi-instrumentalist from Kent, UK
Cats Hero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/125b883f-1886-4337-8ef8-b1ac98c6ab27
Cats Hero Tracks
Sort by
Discotheque
Cats Hero
Discotheque
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Discotheque
Luck
Cats Hero
Luck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luck
Feel It
Cats Hero
Feel It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feel It
Reason
Cats Hero
Reason
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reason
Pitch Black
Cats Hero
Pitch Black
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pitch Black
Lost Into The Night
TJH87
Lost Into The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost Into The Night
Last played on
Back to artist