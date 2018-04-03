3OH!3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqw31.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/125948ec-7f91-4d1a-8b83-accbf50fae3d
3OH!3 Biography (Wikipedia)
3OH!3 (pronounced "three oh three") is an American electronic music duo from Boulder, Colorado, made up of Sean Foreman and Nathaniel Motte. They are best known for their single "Don't Trust Me" from their album Want, which reached number seven on the Billboard Hot 100. Their second single, a remix of "Starstrukk" featuring Katy Perry from Want, was a top ten hit in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Finland, Poland, and Australia. They gained further recognition by featuring Kesha on the song "My First Kiss", which was made the lead single from their album Streets of Gold. The album later peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
3OH!3 Tracks
Sort by
Starstrukk (feat. Katy Perry)
3OH!3
Starstrukk (feat. Katy Perry)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw31t.jpglink
Starstrukk (feat. Katy Perry)
Last played on
We Are Young
3OH!3
We Are Young
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw31.jpglink
We Are Young
Last played on
My First Kiss
3OH!3
My First Kiss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw31.jpglink
My First Kiss
Last played on
Starstrukk
3OH!3
Starstrukk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw31.jpglink
Starstrukk
Last played on
My First Kiss
Kesha
My First Kiss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058sjbp.jpglink
My First Kiss
Last played on
Do or Die
3OH!3
Do or Die
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw31.jpglink
Do or Die
Last played on
Dont Trust Me
3OH!3
Dont Trust Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw31.jpglink
Dont Trust Me
Last played on
Blah Blah Blah (feat. 3OH!3)
Kesha
Blah Blah Blah (feat. 3OH!3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058sjbp.jpglink
Blah Blah Blah (feat. 3OH!3)
Last played on
You're Gonna Love This
3OH!3
You're Gonna Love This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw31.jpglink
You're Gonna Love This
Last played on
Back To Life
3OH!3
Back To Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw31.jpglink
Back To Life
Last played on
My First Kiss (feat. Kesha)
3OH!3
My First Kiss (feat. Kesha)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv0w8.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: 3OH!3
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed9mxj
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2010-07-14T16:26:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013fx9h.jpg
14
Jul
2010
Live Lounge: 3OH!3
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
3OH!3 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist