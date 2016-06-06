TempestUK prog rock band. Formed 1972. Disbanded 1974
Tempest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1258ae88-2eb6-415a-a5d6-47d2955c7c4f
Tempest Biography (Wikipedia)
Tempest was a British progressive rock band active from 1973 to 1974. Its core members were Jon Hiseman on drums and Mark Clarke on bass. They released two studio albums before breaking up.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tempest Tracks
Sort by
Lady Left This
Tempest
Lady Left This
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lady Left This
Last played on
Paperback Writer
Tempest
Paperback Writer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paperback Writer
Last played on
Foyers Of Fun
Tempest
Foyers Of Fun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Foyers Of Fun
Last played on
Strangeher
Tempest
Strangeher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strangeher
Last played on
Tempest Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist