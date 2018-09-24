Mel Brown (October 7, 1939 – March 20, 2009) was an American-born blues guitarist and singer.

Brown was nominated for a Juno Award in both 2001 and 2002.

For many years in the 1980s and 1990s, Brown was a prominent member of the house band at Antone's Night Club in Austin, Texas.

Brown died aged 69, on March 20, 2009, in Kitchener, Ontario, of complications from emphysema.

One of his most celebrated tracks is the 11+ minute guitar solo, "Eighteen Pounds of Unclean Chitluns", which is on I'd Rather Suck My Thumb (1970), and was reissued as the lead track (and title) on a BluesWay Records collection released in 1973.

A documentary film, Love Lost & Found: The Story of Mel Brown directed by Sean Jasmins for Blue Fusion Productions was granted a theatrical release in 2014.