Guy O'Brien is an American rapper known by the stage name Master Gee. He is founder of the hip hop group The Sugarhill Gang. On the band's signature song, "Rapper's Delight", he raps, "I said M-A-S, T-E-R, a G with a double E, I said I go by the unforgettable name of the man they call the Master Gee".
LaLa Song
Last played on
