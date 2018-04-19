Justin HindsJamaican ska vocalist with his backing singers the Dominoes. Born 7 May 1942. Died 16 March 2005
Justin Hinds
1942-05-07
Justin Hinds Biography (Wikipedia)
Justin Hinds (7 May 1942 – 16 March 2005) was a Jamaican ska vocalist, with his backing singers the Dominoes.
He is best known for his work with Duke Reid's Treasure Isle Records, where his most notable song, "Carry Go Bring Come" recorded in late 1963, went to number one in Jamaica. He recorded seventy singles between 1964 and 1966, and was the most popular artist on the record label.
Justin Hinds Tracks
