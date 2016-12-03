Jon Carter (born 1970 in Essex, England) initially rose to prominence in the 1990s as a big beat DJ. However, as his career progressed both his productions and his DJ sets became known for including a variety of musical styles. From 2004 onwards he began to scale back his DJing due to tinnitus, but simultaneously launched a second career as a businessman, co-founding a company that runs a chain of live music pubs across London.