400 Blows is a Los Angeles-based band, formed in 1997, and is signed to Gold Standard Laboratories. The group's sound incorporates elements of hardcore punk and heavy metal, and their live shows have been noted for their ferocity. After 3.19.98 in 1999, in 2000 the band released Black Rainbow, and their third LP was 2006's Angel's Trumpets and Devil's Trombones. The band famously designed the iconic "Salvation" sign at Silverlake Lounge.