400 BlowsUSA hardcore band. Formed 1999
400 Blows
1999
400 Blows Biography (Wikipedia)
400 Blows is a Los Angeles-based band, formed in 1997, and is signed to Gold Standard Laboratories. The group's sound incorporates elements of hardcore punk and heavy metal, and their live shows have been noted for their ferocity. After 3.19.98 in 1999, in 2000 the band released Black Rainbow, and their third LP was 2006's Angel's Trumpets and Devil's Trombones. The band famously designed the iconic "Salvation" sign at Silverlake Lounge.
400 Blows Tracks
For Jackie M
400 Blows
For Jackie M
For Jackie M
We Killed Like Champions
400 Blows
We Killed Like Champions
We Killed Like Champions
