DJ Uncle AlBorn 14 August 1969. Died 10 September 2001
DJ Uncle Al
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04b1574.jpg
1969-08-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1250418f-f790-44d2-8faf-8c92295347f7
DJ Uncle Al Biography (Wikipedia)
"DJ Uncle Al" (August 14, 1969 – September 10, 2001), born Albert Moss in Miami, Florida, was an American DJ.
Moss was known for his trend setting and innovative abilities in music producing and broadcasting as well as his philosophy of "peace in the hood" and non-violence in the community. He was shot and killed on September 10, 2001.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Uncle Al Tracks
Sort by
Keep Dancin'
DJ Uncle Al
Keep Dancin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b1574.jpglink
Keep Dancin'
Bass Is Gonna Blow Your Mind
DJ Uncle Al
Bass Is Gonna Blow Your Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b1574.jpglink
Bass Is Gonna Blow Your Mind
What's My Name
DJ Uncle Al
What's My Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b1574.jpglink
What's My Name
DJ Uncle Al Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist