Steve Mac Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Michael McGuinness (born 14 June 1965 in Bristol, England)[citation needed], also known as Steve Mac, is a UK house music producer. As a solo artist, he runs Variation Recordings.
Steve Mac Tracks
Paddy's Revenge
Steve Mac
Wish Upon (feat. Andre Espeut)
Bassically, Steve Mac & Andre Espeut
Flying Without Wings
Wayne Hector
Testify (Steve Mac Mix)
Hifi Sean
Shape of You
Chris Laws
Fly Life (Steve Mac's Bunker Edit )
Basement Jaxx
Tobacco Ties (Steve Mac's Bunker Edit )
Pipe Carrier
Performer
After Sundown
Steve Mac
On My Mind (Dub Mix)
Steve Mac
Reaching (Joris Voorn Remix)
Steve Mac
Feel The Pressure (Axwell and New_id Remix) (feat. Nate James)
Mutiny
Feel The Pressure (NEW_ID & Axwell Remix) (feat. Steve Mac)
Mutiny
Hear That
Steve Mac
Lovin' You More (Solid Groove Remix)
Steve Mac
The Noise Bastard (Santos Remix)
Steve Mac
After Sundawn, Anton Pieete remix
Steve Mac
