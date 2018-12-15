Pete WingfieldBorn 7 May 1948
Pete Wingfield
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-05-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/124e6a41-7548-4b67-aaf4-c3e545204b04
Pete Wingfield Biography (Wikipedia)
William Peter Wingfield (born 7 May 1948) is an English record producer, keyboard player, songwriter, singer and music journalist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pete Wingfield Tracks
Sort by
Eighteen With A Bullet
Pete Wingfield
Eighteen With A Bullet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eighteen With A Bullet
Last played on
18 With A Bullet
Pete Wingfield
18 With A Bullet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
18 With A Bullet
Last played on
Song for Whoever
Dave Rotheray
Song for Whoever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlvn.jpglink
Song for Whoever
Last played on
Pete Wingfield Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist