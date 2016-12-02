Lukas Graham is a Danish pop and soul band. It consists of lead vocalist Lukas Forchhammer, drummer Mark Falgren, and bassist Magnus Larsson. The band released their first album, Lukas Graham, with labels Copenhagen Records and Then We Take the World in 2012. The album peaked at number one on the Danish charts. Their second album was released in 2015 and earned international attention with singles like "Mama Said" and "7 Years", the latter of which peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 list (among other countries' charts). The self-titled global debut album was officially released in the United States by Warner Bros. Records on 1 April 2016.