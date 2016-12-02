Lukas Graham
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03g8dmw.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/124cec07-44f1-4a99-9aaa-96a5bb9ec0bd
Lukas Graham Biography (Wikipedia)
Lukas Graham is a Danish pop and soul band. It consists of lead vocalist Lukas Forchhammer, drummer Mark Falgren, and bassist Magnus Larsson. The band released their first album, Lukas Graham, with labels Copenhagen Records and Then We Take the World in 2012. The album peaked at number one on the Danish charts. Their second album was released in 2015 and earned international attention with singles like "Mama Said" and "7 Years", the latter of which peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 list (among other countries' charts). The self-titled global debut album was officially released in the United States by Warner Bros. Records on 1 April 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lukas Graham Performances & Interviews
- Lukas Graham: "We're not the typical band from Scandinavia...nobody sounds like us"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lxl77.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lxl77.jpg2016-03-08T16:55:00.000ZThe band behind the UK's number one single tell Steve Wright what makes them unique.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03lxl7g
Lukas Graham: "We're not the typical band from Scandinavia...nobody sounds like us"
- Lukas Graham speak to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lxlk6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lxlk6.jpg2016-03-08T16:55:00.000ZLukas Graham discuss the phenomenal success of their number one single 7 Years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03lxln1
Lukas Graham speak to Steve Wright
Lukas Graham Tracks
Sort by
Love Someone
Lukas Graham
Love Someone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rs15s.jpglink
Love Someone
Last played on
7 Years
Lukas Graham
7 Years
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03g8dn7.jpglink
7 Years
Last played on
Upcoming Events
1
Apr
2019
Lukas Graham
Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
4
Apr
2019
Lukas Graham
O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Awards: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez22mb
ExCeL London
2016-12-12T16:53:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04l4xbl.jpg
12
Dec
2016
BBC Music Awards: 2016
ExCeL London
Latest Lukas Graham News
Lukas Graham Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Chris wakes up our 500 Words Final performers John Newman, Alexandra Burke and Bastille
-
JP Cooper - September Song
-
JP Cooper - She's On My Mind
-
Gary Barlow performs She’s On My Mind
-
JP Cooper Live Session!
-
JP Cooper - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
‘Who better to play guitar on the track than Nile Rodgers?’ – Sigala and John Newman recruit a music legend
-
'I didn't sign up for this!' - John Newman surprises Sophie, one of his biggest fans!
-
John Newman talks 'Revolve' with Steve Wright
-
John Newman - Tracks of My Years
Back to artist