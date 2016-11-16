Alastair McDonald (born 28 October 1941) is a Scottish banjo-playing folk/jazz musician, probably most famous for his recordings of Jim MacLean's folk songs, such as The Barras and The massacre of Glencoe, but also for some humorous songs, such as the jazz comedy song Sam the skull, about a Glasgow cat.

McDonald has mainly recorded songs written by other songwriters, for example Robert Burns and Jim MacLean, but has also written songs himself (Culloden's Harvest, The Village Green at Gretna), and reworked traditional songs (The Bell Rock Light, Mingulay Boat Song). Though quite well known – he has toured US (every state except Hawaii and Alaska), Canada, Israel, Denmark, Thailand and several more countries – not much is spoken of him in media. Much of his work in recent years has been political song, usually socialist and/or republican, such as his tribute song to John MacLean and Wee Wee German Lairdie. He supports Scottish independence.

He lives in Netherlee, East Renfrewshire.