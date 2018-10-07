zZz is a Dutch band from Amsterdam, founded in 2001, formed by Björn Ottenheim and Daan Schinkel. On their first album, the instruments of the band consisted of an organ and a drumkit. They have since incorporated other electronic and live elements into their sound. The duo makes dark, danceable rock. The single "Ecstasy" was used in the soundtrack of the film Phileine zegt sorry and in an episode of the fourth season of Skins. In 2005, the band won an Essent Award and opened for Anouk in a few shows.

In 2007, they opened the exhibition Nederclips in Stedelijk Museum 's-Hertogenbosch SM's by recording a video for the track "Grip", with producer Roel Wouters, for a live Audience. "zZz is playing: Grip" has been screened at festivals all over the world. It has won best music video award at Festival du Clip in Paris and the Best Short Award at the Playgrounds festival in Tilburg.[citation needed] It was nominated as Best Animation for the Dutch Design Award 2008, as Best International Video at the MVA in London, for cutting edge Dutch music video at IAFF 2008.[citation needed]