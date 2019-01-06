ColoramaChiming melodies, consummately arranged acoustic instruments, and gentle psychedelia. Formed July 2008
Colorama
2008-07
Colorama is an alternative music group formed by Welsh singer-songwriter, music producer and multi-instrumentalist Carwyn Ellis. The line-up varies frequently, both in the studio and on stage.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Colorama Performances & Interviews
Colorama Tracks
Good Music
Last played on
Dere Mewn
Last played on
V Moen T
Last played on
Sound
Last played on
Gall Pethau Gymryd Sbel
Last played on
Cerdyn Nadolig
Last played on
Dim Byd O Werth
Last played on
Mari Lwyd
Last played on
Ganol Gaeaf Noethlwm
Last played on
Some Things Just Take Time
Last played on
Turnham Green
Last played on
Pan Ddaw'r Nos
Last played on
Turnham Green (2018)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
16
May
2019
Colorama, Neck Deep, Skindred, BC Camplight, Rachel K Collier, The Lovely Eggs, Boy Azooga, Islet, Martyn Joseph, Art School Girlfriend, Murkage, Iris Gold, Kidsmoke, Denuo, I SEE RIVERS, Underline The Sky!, Seazoo, Dan Bettridge, Cow, Chew, Mondegreen, Sock, HMS Morris, Straight Jacket Legends, AF THE NAYSAYER, Chupa Cabra, Katie Mac, campfire social, Baby Brave, Connah Evans, Darren Eedens, Alffa, Matthew Frederick, Tallies, Little Folk, The Shudders, Gwilym, Jemma Roper, Ennio the Little Brother, Ani Glass, Gravves, Martyn Peters, Radio Rhydd, BAHR, Rebecca Hurn, Mountainface, Cynefin, Maines, Rosey Cale, Andy Hickie, Lewys, Zac White, Bryony Sier, CHROMA (UK), Glove (UK), Lucy Mayhew, Jack Found, Sustinere, Faded Strangers, Velvet Shakes, Elis Derby, HABITS (Wales), Gulls (UK), Red Telephone (UK), Namsaké, Aiden Keryn, Blind Wilkie McEnroe, MADI (UK), Chasing Shadows (UK), Korason, Killjoys UK, Quodega and THE UNDRCLASS
Unknown venue, Liverpool, UK
Past BBC Events
Sesiwn C2: Colorama
2014-11-12T16:36:38
12
Nov
2014
Sesiwn C2: Colorama
Bangor
2014-06-25T16:36:38
25
Jun
2014
Sesiwn C2: Colorama
Bangor
Similar Artists
