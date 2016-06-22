Simon Delacroix (born 18 April 1982), better known by his stage name The Toxic Avenger (sometimes Toxic Avenger), is a French DJ, songwriter and music producer.

His first success was "Super Heroes" that resulted in a contract with Iheartcomix record label. He is known for his album Angst released on Roy Music label on 16 May 2011. He also released the music video directed by Wahib for the title track "Angst". He also released a number of EPs, and has had various collaborations with a number of artists including Canadian act Chromeo, Robert Bruce of the UK act South Central in "Never Stop" featuring Bruce and music video directed by Antoine Wagner. He also collaborated with French rapper Orelsan, particularly in his 2010 EP N'importe comment.

He performed under a mask up until his 2009 EP Toxic Is Dead, in 2009, symbolizing the death of the personality he'd donned in the group Ed Wood Is Dead.

He was also subject of a documentary SuperHero 2.0 broadcast on French music station M6.[1]