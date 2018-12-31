Barbara TuckerBorn 19 March 1967
Barbara Tucker
1967-03-19
Barbara Tucker Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Tucker (Brooklyn, New York) is an African American house and soul singer, songwriter and choreographer. Her music has influenced mainstream and dance music across the United States and throughout Europe. Tucker had six #1 hits on the US Hot Dance Club Songs chart in the 1990s and into the 2000s, and several hits in the UK.
Barbara Tucker Tracks
Stop Playing With My Mind (Whiplash & Turner Vocal Mix) (feat. Darryl D’Bonneau)
Barbara Tucker
Stop Playing With My Mind (Whiplash & Turner Vocal Mix) (feat. Darryl D’Bonneau)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop Playing With My Mind (Whiplash & Turner Vocal Mix) (feat. Darryl D’Bonneau)
Last played on
Most Precious Love (Radio Edit) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
Underground Dance Artists United for Life
Most Precious Love (Radio Edit) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Most Precious Love (Radio Edit) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
Last played on
Beautiful People (CJ Vocal Edit)
Barbara Tucker
Beautiful People (CJ Vocal Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful People (CJ Vocal Edit)
Last played on
Beautiful People (Floorplan Remix)
Barbara Tucker
Beautiful People (Floorplan Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d493h.jpglink
Beautiful People (Floorplan Remix)
Last played on
Deep Inside (feat. Barbara Tucker)
Hardrive
Deep Inside (feat. Barbara Tucker)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty2bz.jpglink
Deep Inside (feat. Barbara Tucker)
Last played on
Beautiful People
Barbara Tucker
Beautiful People
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwblv.jpglink
Beautiful People
Last played on
R.E.S.P.E.C.T
Barbara Tucker
R.E.S.P.E.C.T
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
R.E.S.P.E.C.T
Last played on
Think (About It) (DJ Spen Thommy Davis & Gary Hudgins Mix)
Barbara Tucker
Think (About It) (DJ Spen Thommy Davis & Gary Hudgins Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Get Lifted
Barbara Tucker
I Get Lifted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Get Lifted
Last played on
Most Precious Love (Radio Edit) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
Blaze pres. UDA
Most Precious Love (Radio Edit) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Most Precious Love (Radio Edit) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
Performer
Last played on
Most Precious Love
Blaze & Barbara Tucker
Most Precious Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Most Precious Love
Performer
Last played on
Most Precious Love
Underground Dance Artists United for Life
Most Precious Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Most Precious Love
Last played on
Love Having You Around (Louie Vega Dub) (feat. Rochelle Feming & Barbara Tucker)
“Little” Louie Vega
Love Having You Around (Louie Vega Dub) (feat. Rochelle Feming & Barbara Tucker)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Having You Around (Louie Vega Dub) (feat. Rochelle Feming & Barbara Tucker)
Featured Artist
Last played on
I Get Lifted (The Bar Dub)
Barbara Tucker
I Get Lifted (The Bar Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Get Lifted (The Bar Dub)
Last played on
Think (Dj XS Edit) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
DJ Spen
Think (Dj XS Edit) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think (Dj XS Edit) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
Last played on
Most Precious Love (Dennis Ferrer's Future 3000 Remix) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
Blaze
Most Precious Love (Dennis Ferrer's Future 3000 Remix) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Most Precious Love (Dennis Ferrer's Future 3000 Remix) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
Performer
Last played on
Think (About It) (DJ Spen, Thommy Davis & Gary Hudgins 45 Mix)
Barbara Tucker
Think (About It) (DJ Spen, Thommy Davis & Gary Hudgins 45 Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think
Barbara Tucker
Think
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think
Last played on
Think (About It) (Spen & Thommy's Summer Of Dub Mix)
Barbara Tucker
Think (About It) (Spen & Thommy's Summer Of Dub Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think (About It) (Spen & Thommy's Summer Of Dub Mix)
Last played on
I Get Lifted (Duck Beats)
Barbara Tucker
I Get Lifted (Duck Beats)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Get Lifted (Duck Beats)
Last played on
Stay Together
Barbara Tucker
Stay Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stay Together
Last played on
I Get Lifted (Armand's Get Deep Mix)
Barbara Tucker
I Get Lifted (Armand's Get Deep Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjtl.jpglink
I Get Lifted (Armand's Get Deep Mix)
Last played on
Most Precious Love (DF Future 3000 Mix) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
Blaze
Most Precious Love (DF Future 3000 Mix) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mj.jpglink
Most Precious Love (DF Future 3000 Mix) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
Performer
Last played on
My Lovin (Mat.Joe Remix) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
Milk & Sugar
My Lovin (Mat.Joe Remix) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Lovin (Mat.Joe Remix) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
Last played on
Most Precious
Martin Solveig
Most Precious
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053cf31.jpglink
Most Precious
Last played on
Stay Together (Armand's Crazy Trauma Mix)
Barbara Tucker
Stay Together (Armand's Crazy Trauma Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stay Together (Armand's Crazy Trauma Mix)
Last played on
