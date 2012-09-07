Pip WilliamsBorn 7 October 1947
Pip Williams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947-10-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/123ab9ce-6ae0-4a8b-bdee-b6f998620664
Pip Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Malcolm "Pip" Williams (born 7 October 1947, Hillingdon, Middlesex) is a record producer, arranger and guitarist, best known for producing albums for Status Quo and The Moody Blues and acting as well as supervising the orchestra parts and orchestra arrangements for Nightwish.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pip Williams Tracks
Sort by
Fundamental
Pip Williams
Fundamental
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fundamental
Last played on
Back to artist