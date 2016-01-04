Kelis Rogers (born August 21, 1979), better known mononymously as Kelis, is an American singer, songwriter and chef who achieved international success with her 1999 debut album, Kaleidoscope, but left her label Virgin Records after its follow-up, Wanderland (2001), received little sales attention and no U.S. release. Her third album, 2003's Tasty, earned the singer commercial prominence and produced the hit single "Milkshake", her most well-known song. Kelis Was Here (2006), her fourth album, was the subject of further label disputes and she took a hiatus from music after its release, during which she trained at Le Cordon Bleu culinary school. She released the album Flesh Tone in 2010 and her sixth, Food, under Ninja Tune Records in 2014.

Kelis has been recognised at the Brit Awards, Q Awards, NME Awards and Grammy Awards ceremonies. Her musical output, both as a lead and featured artist, encompasses various genres—she has collaborated with R&B and hip hop acts including Busta Rhymes and Clipse, electronic and dance producers such as Calvin Harris, Timo Maas and Richard X, pop and rock acts Enrique Iglesias and No Doubt and indie and alternative musicians including Björk and Dave Sitek.