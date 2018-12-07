AminéRapper from Portland, OR. Born 18 April 1994
Aminé
1994-04-18
Aminé Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam Aminé Daniel (born April 18, 1994) is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He is best known for his commercial debut single, "Caroline", which peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Aminé released his debut studio album Good for You, on July 28, 2017.
Aminé Tracks
Reel It In (feat. Gucci Mane)
Aminé
Reel It In (feat. Gucci Mane)
Reel It In (feat. Gucci Mane)
Reel It In
Aminé
Reel It In
Reel It In
Caroline
Aminé
Caroline
Caroline
Egyptian Luvr (feat. Aminé)
Rejjie Snow
Egyptian Luvr (feat. Aminé)
Egyptian Luvr (feat. Aminé)
Heebiejeebies (feat. Kehlani)
Aminé
Heebiejeebies (feat. Kehlani)
Heebiejeebies (feat. Kehlani)
Playlists featuring Aminé
