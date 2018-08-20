Terry TuftsBorn 7 November 1954
1954-11-07
Terry Tufts Biography (Wikipedia)
Terry Tufts (William Terence Tufts born 1954 in Gasline, Ontario) is a Canadian singer-songwriter writing in many different musical genres.
Terry Tufts Tracks
For Lovin' Me
Terry Tufts
For Lovin' Me
For Lovin' Me
Hey, Jerusha
Terry Tufts
Hey, Jerusha
Hey, Jerusha
