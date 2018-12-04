Syd BarrettBorn 6 January 1946. Died 7 July 2006
Syd Barrett Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Keith "Syd" Barrett (6 January 1946 – 7 July 2006) was an English singer, songwriter, and musician. As a founder member of the band Pink Floyd, Barrett was the lead singer, guitarist and principal songwriter in its early years and is credited with naming the band. He was ousted from Pink Floyd in April 1968 after David Gilmour took over as their new guitarist, and was briefly hospitalised amid speculation of mental illness and his excessive use of psychedelic drugs.
Barrett was musically active for less than ten years. With Pink Floyd, he recorded four singles, their debut album (1967's The Piper at the Gates of Dawn), portions of their second album (1968's A Saucerful of Secrets), and several unreleased songs. Barrett began his solo career in 1969 with the single "Octopus" from his first solo album, The Madcap Laughs (1970). The album was recorded over the course of a year with five different producers and included two tracks featuring members of Soft Machine. He recorded and released one more album, Barrett (1970), produced by Gilmour and featuring contributions from former Pink Floyd bandmate Richard Wright. Two years later, Barrett left the music industry, retired from public life and strictly guarded his privacy until his death in 2006. In 1988, EMI released an album of unreleased tracks and outtakes, Opel, with Barrett's approval.
Syd Barrett Tracks
Sort by
Two Of A Kind
Dominoes
Wined And Dined
Gigolo Aunt
Waving My Arms In The Air
Baby Lemonade
Effervescing Elephant
Wouldn't You Miss Me (Dark Globe)
Terrapin
Bob Dylan Blues
Love You
Religious Experience (Singing A Song in The Morning) (feat. Syd Barrett)
Octopus
Terripin (Top Gear session 24th Feb 1970)
If It's In You
Here I Go
Latest Syd Barrett News
Syd Barrett Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
It's All A Dream, A 14 Hour Technicolour Dream
-
How did David Gilmour and Mary Beard end up working together!?
-
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason on the making of The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn
-
Anneka chats to Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason
-
“Syd just knew that Pink Floyd wasn’t what he wanted to do” – Nick Mason on the early days of the legendary band
-
Johnnie Walker visits the Pink Floyd exhibition at The V&A
-
Johnnie Walker visits the Pink Floyd 'Their Mortal Remains' Exhibition at The V&A
-
What is Nick Mason's favourite piece of legendary Pink Floyd memorabilia?
-
Pink Floyd talk to 6 Music's Matt Everitt
-
Robert Wyatt pays tribute to Kevin Ayers