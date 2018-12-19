Katy Perry Biography (Wikipedia)
Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson (born October 25, 1984), known professionally as Katy Perry, is an American singer, songwriter, and television personality. After singing in church during her childhood, she pursued a career in gospel music as a teenager. Perry signed with Red Hill Records and released her debut studio album Katy Hudson under her birth name in 2001, which was commercially unsuccessful. She moved to Los Angeles the following year to venture into secular music after Red Hill ceased operations and she subsequently began working with producers Glen Ballard, Dr. Luke, and Max Martin. After adopting the stage name Katy Perry and being dropped by The Island Def Jam Music Group and Columbia Records, she signed a recording contract with Capitol Records in April 2007.
Perry rose to fame in 2008 with the release of her second album, a pop rock record titled One of the Boys, and its singles "I Kissed a Girl" and "Hot n Cold". The former track also sparked controversy for its sapphic themes. Her third album, Teenage Dream (2010), ventured into disco, and was her first album to top the U.S. Billboard 200. It topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with the singles "California Gurls", "Teenage Dream", "Firework", "E.T.", and "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" while "The One That Got Away" reached number 3 on the chart. The album became the first by a female artist to produce five number-one songs in the U.S., and the second overall after Michael Jackson's album Bad. In March 2012, she re-issued the album as Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection, which produced the songs "Part of Me" and "Wide Awake". Her fourth album, Prism (2013), was her second to peak atop the U.S. charts. It is influenced by pop and dance, and she became the first artist with multiple videos to reach one billion views on Vevo with the videos for its songs "Roar" and "Dark Horse". Her fifth album, Witness (2017), delved into electropop and became her third album to reach number one in the U.S. Its most...
- Katy Perryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vj7j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vj7j.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Katy Perry's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0576rfk
Katy Perry
- Katy Perry - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05460w5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05460w5.jpg2017-06-27T22:59:00.000ZUnforgettable moments from one of the biggest stars on the planet.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0556jb8
Katy Perry - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
- What's the latest with Katy Perry and Taylor Swift?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055dh2y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055dh2y.jpg2017-06-09T10:12:00.000ZTaylor has put all her music on streaming services the day Katy releases her new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055djdd
What's the latest with Katy Perry and Taylor Swift?
- What do we know about Katy Perry's new album?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052dydf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052dydf.jpg2017-05-09T10:42:00.000ZWell, she's not going to talk about Taylor Swift.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052dy1t
What do we know about Katy Perry's new album?
- 'People were basically on the stage with me!' - Katy Perry looks back at her tiny first UK gighttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x26yk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x26yk.jpg2017-03-16T16:00:00.000ZSpeaking to her fans via Greg's Katy Perry booth, the Big Weekend headliner looks back nine years to her first UK gig.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04x24vq
'People were basically on the stage with me!' - Katy Perry looks back at her tiny first UK gig
- “I’ve been to a Sunday roast, babes!” – Katy Perry’s getting ready for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hullhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x1036.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x1036.jpg2017-03-16T10:29:00.000ZDid you know Hull has the world’s largest Yorkshire pudding factory? Katy and Grimmy are thinking of taking a trip there during Radio 1’s Big Weekend!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04x0wqy
“I’ve been to a Sunday roast, babes!” – Katy Perry’s getting ready for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull
- Katy Perry's loving her thirties!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tpfcm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tpfcm.jpg2017-02-22T07:30:00.000ZFinding (yet more) confidence and letting go, it's Katy Perry.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tpfdk
Katy Perry's loving her thirties!
- Ed Sheeran crashes Katy Perry's interview!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tpkv5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tpkv5.jpg2017-02-22T07:30:00.000ZEd derails a very professional interview, wandering into the studio to tell us about that time he sniffed Katy's armpits.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tpkvn
Ed Sheeran crashes Katy Perry's interview!
- Everyone's talking about Katy Perryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04s4v3j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04s4v3j.jpg2017-02-07T09:05:00.000ZShe's performing at the Grammys and gossip is in overdrive.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04s4v4m
Everyone's talking about Katy Perry
- Katy Perry - Tracks of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qhrvg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01qhrvg.jpg2014-01-24T12:42:00.000ZKaty Perry picks her Tracks of My Years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01qhrx3
Katy Perry - Tracks of My Years
- Katy Perry chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01n7gvh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01n7gvh.jpg2013-12-11T19:04:00.000ZKaty discusses being an Anglophile, her huge success and when she's just Katheryn Hudson.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01n7gwv
Katy Perry chats to Steve Wright
- Katy Perry chats to Jameelahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gcbgr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gcbgr.jpg2013-09-09T12:06:00.000ZKaty Perry chats to Jameela about Katy Perry the human and working on her latest record.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01gcbgv
Katy Perry chats to Jameela
Katy Perry Tracks
Sort by
Chained To The Rhythm
Feels (feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)
Roar
Firework
Chained To The Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley)
Teenage Dream
California Gurls (feat. Snoop Dogg)
Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)
E.T. (feat. Kanye West)
Dark Horse (feat. Juicy J)
I Kissed A Girl
Last Friday Night
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
Live Lounge: Katy Perry
Live Lounge: Katy Perry
Latest Katy Perry News
Katy Perry Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Watch Selena Gomez!
-
"What does that say about me?!" - Can Selena Gomez remember her lyrics?
-
“I've poured my heart into my music” – Selena Gomez talks about her forthcoming album
-
“This song is dedicated to my fans” – Kesha and the inspiration behind her new single
-
“That feeling is so addictive to me” - Selena Gomez on the honeymoon period
-
What to expect from Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance
-
Bebe Rexha takes the 'What Would Britney Do?' test (and more!)
-
Selena Gomez owned the night at the MTV AMAs
-
Lady Gaga doesn't like comparisons with Madonna
-
Selena Gomez is taking time off for health reasons