Thomas Bangalter (born 3 January 1975) is a French musician, record producer, DJ and composer. He is best known as one half of the French house music duo Daft Punk, alongside Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. He has recorded and released music as a member of the trio Stardust, the duo Together, and as a solo artist including compositions for films such as Irréversible. Bangalter's work has influenced a wide range of artists, many of whom are involved in different genres.
Thomas Bangalter owns the music label Roulé. Outside of music production, his credits include film director and cinematographer.
Spinal Scratch
Thomas Bangalter
Spinal Scratch
Spinal Scratch
Spinal Beats
Thomas Bangalter
Spinal Beats
Spinal Beats
Ventura
Thomas Bangalter
Ventura
Ventura
Everything Now
Thomas Bangalter
Everything Now
Everything Now
Signatune (Thomas Bangalter Edit)
DJ Mehdi
Signatune (Thomas Bangalter Edit)
Signatune (Thomas Bangalter Edit)
Together
DJ Falcon & Thomas Bangalter
Together
Together
Indo Silver Club (Part 2)
Thomas Bangalter
Indo Silver Club (Part 2)
Indo Silver Club (Part 2)
Stardust
Thomas Bangalter
Stardust
Stardust
Spinal Beats w/ Untitled
Thomas Bangalter
Spinal Beats w/ Untitled
Spinal Beats w/ Untitled
Club Soda
Thomas Bangalter
Club Soda
Club Soda
TRON: Legacy - Outlands
Bangalter/Christo & London Music Works
TRON: Legacy - Outlands
TRON: Legacy - Outlands
Club Soda (Edit)
Thomas Bangalter
Club Soda (Edit)
Club Soda (Edit)
What To Do
Thomas Bangalter
What To Do
What To Do
Trax On Da Rocks
Thomas Bangalter
Trax On Da Rocks
Trax On Da Rocks
Love
Thomas Bangalter
Love
Love
The End
Thomas Bangalter
The End
The End
Rectum
Thomas Bangalter
Rectum
Rectum
On Da Rocks
Thomas Bangalter
On Da Rocks
On Da Rocks
