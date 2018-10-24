Thomas Bangalter (born 3 January 1975) is a French musician, record producer, DJ and composer. He is best known as one half of the French house music duo Daft Punk, alongside Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. He has recorded and released music as a member of the trio Stardust, the duo Together, and as a solo artist including compositions for films such as Irréversible. Bangalter's work has influenced a wide range of artists, many of whom are involved in different genres.

Thomas Bangalter owns the music label Roulé. Outside of music production, his credits include film director and cinematographer.