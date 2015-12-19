Polly and the WolfFolk/alt-folk band from Shropshire, England
Polly and the Wolf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/122846ff-5c7f-4aa6-9362-d9f42ee0811e
Polly and the Wolf Tracks
Sort by
Christmas Feeling
Polly and the Wolf
Christmas Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Feeling
Last played on
Fake Plastic Christmas Trees
Polly and the Wolf
Fake Plastic Christmas Trees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bah! Humbug
Polly and the Wolf
Bah! Humbug
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bah! Humbug
Last played on
Everything Stops
Polly and the Wolf
Everything Stops
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything Stops
Last played on
Lay Me Down With The Open Minded
Polly and the Wolf
Lay Me Down With The Open Minded
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marzipan Reindeer
Polly and the Wolf
Marzipan Reindeer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marzipan Reindeer
Last played on
Lay Me Down
Polly and the Wolf
Lay Me Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lay Me Down
Last played on
New Baptised
Polly and the Wolf
New Baptised
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Baptised
Last played on
Instrumental (Folie à deux)
Polly and the Wolf
Instrumental (Folie à deux)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Violin Riff Thing
Polly and the Wolf
Violin Riff Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Violin Riff Thing
Last played on
13:4 Thing
Polly and the Wolf
13:4 Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
13:4 Thing
Last played on
Totbdtdo
Polly and the Wolf
Totbdtdo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Totbdtdo
Last played on
Back to artist