Fabienne Delsol is a French singer who performs primarily in English. Influenced by the 1960s, her music is a mix of garage rock, pop and psychedelic music.
I'm Gonna Catch Me A Rat
I'm Gonna Catch Me A Rat
Ragunboneman
Ragunboneman
Pas Adieu
Pas Adieu
I Feel So Blue
I Feel So Blue
To You
To You
Take Your Seat
Take Your Seat
Faraway Spaceman Blues
Faraway Spaceman Blues
Catch Me A Rat
Catch Me A Rat
